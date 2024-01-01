Earn Network | EARN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Earn Network Quick Project Information
The end-game dApp for all crypto investments. Community driven marketplace providing 'no-code' solutions to create unique yielding opportunities for any marketYou can find more information about Earn Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EARN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Earn Network (EARN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EARN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Earn Network or access MEXC EARN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Earn Network to gain higher income. Trade EARN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEARN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEARN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000