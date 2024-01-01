DUX | DUX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dux started in June 2020, focusing on using blockchain infrastructures for better services and products and to provide security in the onboarding of new entrants
The direction of the DUX ecosystem always has the following purpose: Socioeconomic transformation through the generation of distributed income in a context of inclusion and empowerment of users; Facilitating the transition from the Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 economy; Materialization of attractive, safe and profitable business opportunities for all our stakeholders.
With planning focused on generating and creating a profound socioeconomic transformation in LATAM through the technological empowerment of our userbase and the innovations arising from the Web 3.0 economy. Moving towards a Web 3.0 ecosystem in the form of a DAO that directly participates in the safe entry of more than 100 million people into the Web 3.0 ecosystem over the next 10 years.You can find more information about DUX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDUX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDUX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000