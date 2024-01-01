DOTORI | DTR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DOTORI Quick Project Information
Cyworld is one of the most well-known SNS services in South Korea with 32 million users strong which account for 80% of the total Korean population. It is a first generation SNS platform, one of the first services to commercially adopt the concept of metaverse, use a digital currency and also profit from the sales of virtual goods.You can find more information about DOTORI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DTR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DOTORI (DTR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DTR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DOTORI or access MEXC DTR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DOTORI to gain higher income. Trade DTR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDTR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDTR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000