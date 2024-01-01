Drago | DRAGO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Drago Quick Project Information
$DRAGO is a revolutionary cryptocurrency dedicated to commemorating the auspicious Year of the Dragon in 2024. Inspired by the rich symbolism and cultural significance associated with this mythical creature, $DRAGO aims to captivate the global crypto community with its.You can find more information about Drago history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DRAGO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Drago (DRAGO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DRAGO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Drago or access MEXC DRAGO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Drago to gain higher income. Trade DRAGO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDRAGO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDRAGO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000