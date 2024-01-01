Dopex | DPX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dopex Quick Project Information
Dopex is a decentralized options protocol which aims to maximize liquidity, minimize losses for option writers and maximize gains for option buyers - all in a passive manner for liquidity contributing participants.You can find more information about Dopex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DPX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenDPX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDPX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000