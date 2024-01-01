DPEX | DPEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DPEX Quick Project Information
Decentralized Perpetual Exchange Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies with up to 50X leverage from the comfort of your web3 wallet, no need for a middleman!You can find more information about DPEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DPEX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DPEX (DPEX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DPEX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DPEX or access MEXC DPEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DPEX to gain higher income. Trade DPEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDPEX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDPEX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,250,000,000