DisCas | DISC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DisCas Quick Project Information
DisCas Vision is a decentralised platform built on blockchain technology and smart contracts.You can find more information about DisCas history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DISC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DisCas (DISC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DISC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DisCas or access MEXC DISC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DisCas to gain higher income. Trade DISC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDISC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDISC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,500,000,000,000,000