Dao Glas | DGS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dao Glas Quick Project Information
Dao Glass is a decentralized protocol based on the Deposit, utilizing the POW mining mechanism to ensure that the interests of each participant are protected.DGS mining requires the use of DGS tokens for casting mining machines. During the casting process, tokens will be permanently destroyed, providing a deflationary mechanism for the entire ecosystem.You can find more information about Dao Glas history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DGS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Dao Glas (DGS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DGS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Dao Glas or access MEXC DGS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Dao Glas to gain higher income. Trade DGS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDGS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDGS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000