DeFi Mall | DFM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DeFi Mall Quick Project Information
DeFi Mall is a one-stop aggregated trading platform that enables cross-chain transactions and multi-asset interoperability. It is also a comprehensive blockchain development platform. In the future, it aims to establish a decentralized international community, attracting top-tier global blockchain public chains, international financial institutions, digital asset regulatory bodies, exceptional tech talents, and various industry participants needing blockchain integration to join and collectively develop and operate the DFM community and products.You can find more information about DeFi Mall history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DFM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenDFM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDFM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000,000