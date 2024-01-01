DePIN DAO | DEPINDAO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The Biggest Big Data Center Based on Solana. DePIN DAO integrates the data of different users, analyzes the user's behavior habits and consumption maps after big data processing and provides it to web2 and web3 application service providers.You can find more information about DePIN DAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDEPINDAO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEPINDAO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000