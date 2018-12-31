Register Now

Merging blockchain technology and P2P (peer-to-peer) distributed service, CVN is the next generation content distribution platform, creating a highly autonomous community, optimizing on traditional content distribution, transfer, filter and review processes, a platform where good content can be immediately and widely shared while spam is held at bay.

English name of the token CVNT

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token 人人影視

Deposit Status Cannot be deposited

Issue Time 2018-12-31

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price