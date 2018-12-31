CVNT Token | CVNT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CVNT Token Quick Project Information
Merging blockchain technology and P2P (peer-to-peer) distributed service, CVN is the next generation content distribution platform, creating a highly autonomous community, optimizing on traditional content distribution, transfer, filter and review processes, a platform where good content can be immediately and widely shared while spam is held at bay.You can find more information about CVNT Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCVNT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token人人影視
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2018-12-31
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000