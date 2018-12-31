mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

CVNT Token | CVNT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

CVNT Token Quick Project Information

Merging blockchain technology and P2P (peer-to-peer) distributed service, CVN is the next generation content distribution platform, creating a highly autonomous community, optimizing on traditional content distribution, transfer, filter and review processes, a platform where good content can be immediately and widely shared while spam is held at bay.
You can find more information about CVNT Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CVNT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CVNT Token (CVNT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CVNT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CVNT Token or access MEXC CVNT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CVNT Token to gain higher income. Trade CVNT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCVNT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token人人影視
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2018-12-31
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000
CVNT Price CalculatorHow to buy CVNT Token

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM