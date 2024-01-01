CVIP | CVIP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CVIP Quick Project Information
CVIP is offering multiple dApps including finance, gaming, and project sales like Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO) and Initial Decentralized Exchange Offering (IDO).You can find more information about CVIP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CVIP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CVIP (CVIP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CVIP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CVIP or access MEXC CVIP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CVIP to gain higher income. Trade CVIP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCVIP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCVIP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply60,000,000