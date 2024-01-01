Carry | CRE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Carry Quick Project Information
Carry is a Web3 native advertising platform that helps Web3 project to acquire more users, and at the same time helps users to get more rewards through finishing task.As a bridge connecting users and projects, Carry is not only a tool of task release, but also a traffic entry for users from all over the web, including Web2 uses, to enter the Web3 world: users start to know different project activities from the platform and leave the record of different interactive behaviors.You can find more information about Carry history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Carry (CRE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CRE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Carry or access MEXC CRE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Carry to gain higher income. Trade CRE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCRE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000