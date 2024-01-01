You can find more information about Carry history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Carry is a Web3 native advertising platform that helps Web3 project to acquire more users, and at the same time helps users to get more rewards through finishing task.As a bridge connecting users and projects, Carry is not only a tool of task release, but also a traffic entry for users from all over the web, including Web2 uses, to enter the Web3 world: users start to know different project activities from the platform and leave the record of different interactive behaviors.