CRDC | CRDC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CRDC Quick Project Information
Cardiocoin is the only Move-to-Earn & Play-to-Earn protocol that integrates real exercise with gaming, metaverse & workout contents. UNLIKE OTHER Move-to-Earn projects, Cardio has globally patented proprietary technology which tracks REAL fitness data so that our token ecosystem is much more reliable (cheat-proof), meaning users are rewarded more for their verified workout. Metabike (Home Fitness) & Metarun (Gym Fitness) are the bridge between real exercise and metaverse activity. Earn on your exer-gaming and finance the future of your fitness today!You can find more information about CRDC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRDC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCRDC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRDC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply12,000,000,000