Cardiocoin is the only Move-to-Earn & Play-to-Earn protocol that integrates real exercise with gaming, metaverse & workout contents. UNLIKE OTHER Move-to-Earn projects, Cardio has globally patented proprietary technology which tracks REAL fitness data so that our token ecosystem is much more reliable (cheat-proof), meaning users are rewarded more for their verified workout. Metabike (Home Fitness) & Metarun (Gym Fitness) are the bridge between real exercise and metaverse activity. Earn on your exer-gaming and finance the future of your fitness today!