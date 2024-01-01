Cracle | CRAC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cracle Quick Project Information
CRACLE is an innovative Total Metaverse Platform that combines blockchain and various content.You can find more information about Cracle history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRAC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Cracle (CRAC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CRAC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Cracle or access MEXC CRAC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Cracle to gain higher income. Trade CRAC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCRAC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRAC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,700,000,000,000,000