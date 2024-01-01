Conic Finance | Cnc Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Conic Finance Quick Project Information
Conic is a protocol on Ethereum that introduces "Omnipools", which are liquidity pools where users can deposit a single asset. Each Omnipool allocates liquidity to a set of whitelisted Curve pools. The distribution between the Curve pools is determined by liquidity allocation weights which represent the share of an Omnipool's total liquidity that should be supplied to each Curve pool. Liquidity providers (LPs) of an Omnipool can gain exposure to multiple Curve pools via a single Omnipool LP token.You can find more information about Conic Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Cnc Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCNC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCNC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000