You can find more information about Conic Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Conic is a protocol on Ethereum that introduces "Omnipools", which are liquidity pools where users can deposit a single asset. Each Omnipool allocates liquidity to a set of whitelisted Curve pools. The distribution between the Curve pools is determined by liquidity allocation weights which represent the share of an Omnipool's total liquidity that should be supplied to each Curve pool. Liquidity providers (LPs) of an Omnipool can gain exposure to multiple Curve pools via a single Omnipool LP token.