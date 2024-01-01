mexc
Conic Finance | Cnc Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Conic Finance Quick Project Information

Conic is a protocol on Ethereum that introduces "Omnipools", which are liquidity pools where users can deposit a single asset. Each Omnipool allocates liquidity to a set of whitelisted Curve pools. The distribution between the Curve pools is determined by liquidity allocation weights which represent the share of an Omnipool's total liquidity that should be supplied to each Curve pool. Liquidity providers (LPs) of an Omnipool can gain exposure to multiple Curve pools via a single Omnipool LP token.
English name of the tokenCNC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCNC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
