Cleo is a sales and marketing technology platform that allows people to generate revenue using goods as an incentive. They utilise the Blockchain and NFT technology to scale, provide transparency and proof of execution. Essentially brands want engagement and people want to do good, but also want the ability to direct the good, and get evidence of its execution. Cleo offers this, with the bonus of having something to share in the form of an NFT.