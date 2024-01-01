CLEO | CLEO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CLEO Quick Project Information
Cleo is a sales and marketing technology platform that allows people to generate revenue using goods as an incentive. They utilise the Blockchain and NFT technology to scale, provide transparency and proof of execution. Essentially brands want engagement and people want to do good, but also want the ability to direct the good, and get evidence of its execution. Cleo offers this, with the bonus of having something to share in the form of an NFT.You can find more information about CLEO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CLEO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CLEO (CLEO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CLEO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CLEO or access MEXC CLEO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CLEO to gain higher income. Trade CLEO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCLEO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCLEO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000