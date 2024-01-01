ChainGrok | CGROK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ChainGrok Quick Project Information
ChainGrok will solve most of the current challenges in blockchain; complex matters always have the potential to become easy.You can find more information about ChainGrok history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CGROK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ChainGrok (CGROK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CGROK
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ChainGrok or access MEXC CGROK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ChainGrok to gain higher income. Trade CGROK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCGROK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCGROK
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,000,000