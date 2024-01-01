mexc
CFW Quick Project Information

CipherfuseWallet is your gateway to the rapidly expanding galaxy of decentralized applications. Our broad asset support and cross-chain compatibility make it easy to do everything from buying and selling NFTs to blockchain gaming to liquidity mining, all from the security of your crypto wallet.
You can find more information about CFW history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CFW Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CFW (CFW) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CFW to gain higher income. Trade CFW futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCFW
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCFW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM