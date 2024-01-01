Centcex | CENX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
As a Development Partner of Bitgert, Centcex is actively involved in the development and scaling of Bitgert Chain through the creation of innovative decentralized applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, Centcex and Bitgert are working together to create a powerful ecosystem that enables secure, fast, and highly scalable transactions. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, they are revolutionizing the way businesses and individuals interact, creating a new era of trust, transparency, and efficiency.
English name of the tokenCENX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCENX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000