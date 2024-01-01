You can find more information about CAVADA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Cavada is scalable decentralized infrastructure to achieve low cost transaction and also provide various protocol to transform ecosystem into web3. What Cavada provides is scalable, secure, and instant transactions with the use of multichain based on an adapted implementation of a hybrid framework for asset security, that too with a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (POS) validators.