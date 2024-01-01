CAVADA | CAVADA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CAVADA Quick Project Information
Cavada is scalable decentralized infrastructure to achieve low cost transaction and also provide various protocol to transform ecosystem into web3. What Cavada provides is scalable, secure, and instant transactions with the use of multichain based on an adapted implementation of a hybrid framework for asset security, that too with a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (POS) validators.You can find more information about CAVADA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CAVADA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCAVADA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCAVADA
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,000,000,000