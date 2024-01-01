mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Caduceus Protocol | CAD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Caduceus Protocol Quick Project Information

Caduceus Protocol (CMP2.0) is a highly modular infrastructure layer for AI, Metaverse and Web3, powered by decentralized real-time edge rendering.
You can find more information about Caduceus Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CAD Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Caduceus Protocol (CAD) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CAD on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Caduceus Protocol or access MEXC CAD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Caduceus Protocol to gain higher income. Trade CAD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCAD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCAD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000
CAD Price CalculatorHow to buy Caduceus Protocol

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM