Pancake Bunny | BUNNY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pancake Bunny Quick Project Information
PancakeBunny is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator and optimizer for the Binance Smart Chan and Ethereum (ETH), which is used for PancakeSwap (CAKE). The PancakeBunny protocol gives farmers the opportunity to multiply their tokens.You can find more information about Pancake Bunny history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBUNNY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBUNNY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-04-12
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000