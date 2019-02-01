BitTorrent-New | BTT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BitTorrent-New Quick Project Information
Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.You can find more information about BitTorrent-New history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBTT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBTT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-02-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.000120 USDT
Max Supply990,000,000,000