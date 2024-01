BitTorrent-New | BTT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

You can find more information about BitTorrent-New history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BitTorrent-New (BTT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BTT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BitTorrent-New or access MEXC BTT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.

Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BitTorrent-New to gain higher income. Trade BTT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.