Bitcoinist | BTCS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bitcoinist Quick Project Information
The Bitcoinist is a comprehensive and dynamic platform dedicated to providing the latest news, insightful analyses, and a vibrant community space for individuals interested in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.You can find more information about Bitcoinist history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BTCS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bitcoinist (BTCS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BTCS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bitcoinist or access MEXC BTCS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bitcoinist to gain higher income. Trade BTCS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBTCS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBTCS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000