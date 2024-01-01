BRS | BRS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BRS Quick Project Information
Broovs Projects has set out with the aim of both solving these problems and changing this situation that ignores the users of these applications that generate income thanks to the users. Broovs Projects delivers real information quickly and accurately to its users with user-friendly algorithms.You can find more information about BRS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BRS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BRS (BRS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BRS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BRS or access MEXC BRS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BRS to gain higher income. Trade BRS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBRS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBRS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000