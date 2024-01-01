mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

BPRIVA | BPRIVA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

BPRIVA Quick Project Information

Privapp Network consists of Priva Token (PRIVA) and all the services provided over privapp.network application without compromising your safety and privacy. PRIVA is a utility token serving multiple purposes and ensures the safety and growth of our network. At first sight, PRIVA is a multi-functional token that drives behavior for both end-users & developers.
You can find more information about BPRIVA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

BPRIVA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BPRIVA (BPRIVA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BPRIVA on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BPRIVA or access MEXC BPRIVA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BPRIVA to gain higher income. Trade BPRIVA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBPRIVA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBPRIVA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
BPRIVA Price CalculatorHow to buy BPRIVA

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM