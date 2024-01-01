BoringDAO | BORING Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BoringDAO Quick Project Information
BOR is the native token for BoringDAO ecosystem, has both utility and governance feature. It can be obtained through mint mining and farming. The use case are pledging into tunnels to earn mint fees, payment and governance.You can find more information about BoringDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BORING Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BoringDAO (BORING) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BORING
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BoringDAO or access MEXC BORING and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BoringDAO to gain higher income. Trade BORING futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBORING
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBORING
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000