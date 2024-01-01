BonkBest | BONKBEST Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BonkBest Quick Project Information
BonkBest is a meme coin on Ethereum.You can find more information about BonkBest history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BONKBEST Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BonkBest (BONKBEST) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BONKBEST
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BonkBest or access MEXC BONKBEST and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BonkBest to gain higher income. Trade BONKBEST futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBONKBEST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBONKBEST
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000