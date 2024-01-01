mexc
Bitland | BLLB Digital Asset Info

Bitland Quick Project Information

BitLand is the premier AI-driven 3D Metaverse based on the Bitcoin ecosystem.Within the Bitland Metaverse, $BLLB plays a dual role as a utility and governance token. $BLLB provides utility by allowing owners to acquire various Metaverse assets. Owners also can stake $BLLB to earn rewards, actively contributing to the ecosystem's development.
English name of the tokenBLLB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBLLB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,625,000,000
