BLUEART TOKEN | BLA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BLUEART TOKEN Quick Project Information
We are building a metaverse that will bring the world of visual arts to the blockchain network. BlueArt will organize exhibitions on Metaverse with famous names from the painting and animation spheres. We have implemented an ecosystem that will also create opportunities for new and promising artists to be recognized.You can find more information about BLUEART TOKEN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BLA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BLUEART TOKEN (BLA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BLA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BLUEART TOKEN or access MEXC BLA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BLUEART TOKEN to gain higher income. Trade BLA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBLA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBLA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply88,000,000