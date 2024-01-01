You can find more information about BHD1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BHD1 is a new crypto currency based on the CPoS(Conditioned Proof of Space) mechanism. By using hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making mining of crypto currency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD1 generates its unique value through mathematics and code.