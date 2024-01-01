mexc
BHD1 is a new crypto currency based on the CPoS(Conditioned Proof of Space) mechanism. By using hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making mining of crypto currency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD1 generates its unique value through mathematics and code.
BHD1 Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BHD1 (BHD1) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BHD1 to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenBHD1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBHD1
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply38,066,445
