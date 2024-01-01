You can find more information about Bitgain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BitGain is a trailblazing blockchain project merging AI and cryptocurrency to redefine identity verification. Fueled by the BGN token, it pioneers secure and decentralized solutions, ushering in a new era of seamless, AI-driven digital trust. Welcome to BitGain, where innovation meets trust in the world of crypto.