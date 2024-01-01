BeNFT Solutions | BEAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BeNFT Solutions Quick Project Information
BeNFT's AI-powered platform offers a unique and innovative solution to the challenges facing the education industry today. By leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs, BeNFT provides learners with a personalized and immersive learning experience that is secure, transparent, and rewarding. BeNFT's platform is designed to appeal to a broad range of learners, including students, professionals, and lifelong learners.You can find more information about BeNFT Solutions history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BEAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BeNFT Solutions (BEAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BEAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BeNFT Solutions or access MEXC BEAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BeNFT Solutions to gain higher income. Trade BEAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBEAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBEAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,000,000