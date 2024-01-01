BBL | BBL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BBL Quick Project Information
Beoble is a communication infrastructure and ecosystem that allows users to chat between wallets. Our product includes a web-based chat app as well as a toolkit that allows Dapps to integrate.You can find more information about BBL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BBL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBBL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenBBL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000