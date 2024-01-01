BUBAI | BBAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BUBAI Quick Project Information
Empowering cryptocurrency with AI, offering intelligent analytics and blockchain integration. Explore the future of crypto!You can find more information about BUBAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BBAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BUBAI (BBAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BBAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BUBAI or access MEXC BBAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BUBAI to gain higher income. Trade BBAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBBAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBBAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply260,000,000,000