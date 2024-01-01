mexc
Bajun Network Quick Project Information

The Bajun Network, which will operate on a Kusama parachain, will be the Canary Network for Ajuna and will be fueled by the BAJU token. The Bajun Network will be fully functional and host games. It will be mainly used for testing and introducing new Ajuna features, services, and functionalities. This will provide a fast moving environment for development and testing. The Bajun Network also has a much easier slot leasing strategy to support smaller game studios and even small groups of game developers. It is intended to be a creative environment that can be used to pursue new kinds of game concepts and introduce new features and functionalities on a fully functional network.
You can find more information about Bajun Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

BAJU Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bajun Network (BAJU) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BAJU on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bajun Network or access MEXC BAJU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bajun Network to gain higher income. Trade BAJU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBAJU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBAJU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000
