BABYDOGE2.0 | BABYDOGE2 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BABYDOGE2.0 Quick Project Information
BabyDoge 2.0 is a meme coinYou can find more information about BABYDOGE2.0 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BABYDOGE2 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BABYDOGE2.0 (BABYDOGE2) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BABYDOGE2
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BABYDOGE2.0 or access MEXC BABYDOGE2 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BABYDOGE2.0 to gain higher income. Trade BABYDOGE2 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBABYDOGE2
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBABYDOGE2
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000