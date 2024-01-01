You can find more information about AMAZY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AMAZY is a complete Web 3.0 ecosystem of Move & Earn, Social-Fi and Game-Fi apps, supported by a strong community of 350+ major social media influencers and celebrities with an outreach of 650M+ followers and a potential user base of millions. AMAZY NFT Sneakers will be available for everyone at a competitive cost.