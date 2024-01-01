Abyss World | AWT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Abyss World Quick Project Information
Abyss World is a dark fantasy Action-RPG open world game built on Sui Network and Polygon. $AWT serves as the reward for stimulating player networks by rewarding teams that complete special tasks in the PVE section, individuals who climb the game leaderboard, and winners of PVP arena seasons.
English name of the tokenAWT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAWT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000