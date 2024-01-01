mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

AURORA | AURORA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

AURORA Quick Project Information

Aurora is infrastructure technology that helps Ethereum users and dApps to easily move to the NEAR blockchain in order to remove gas fees scale. Aurora is fully EVM compatible and built on the NEAR Protocol. It delivered a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.
You can find more information about AURORA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AURORA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AURORA (AURORA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AURORA on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AURORA or access MEXC AURORA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AURORA to gain higher income. Trade AURORA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAURORA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAURORA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
AURORA Price CalculatorHow to buy AURORA

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM