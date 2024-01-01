AURORA | AURORA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AURORA Quick Project Information
Aurora is infrastructure technology that helps Ethereum users and dApps to easily move to the NEAR blockchain in order to remove gas fees scale. Aurora is fully EVM compatible and built on the NEAR Protocol. It delivered a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users. You can find more information about AURORA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AURORA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenAURORA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAURORA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000