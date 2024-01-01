AstridDAO | ATID Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AstridDAO Quick Project Information
AstridDAO, issues over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin $BAI in Astar and Polkadot ecosystem. ATID is the protocol token issued by the AstridDAO protocol. By locking it and generating veATID tokens, ATID holders can capture the fee revenue that is generated by the system. This would further incentivize early adopters.You can find more information about AstridDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ATID Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AstridDAO (ATID) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ATID
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AstridDAO or access MEXC ATID and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AstridDAO to gain higher income. Trade ATID futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenATID
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenATID
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000