AstridDAO, issues over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin $BAI in Astar and Polkadot ecosystem. ATID is the protocol token issued by the AstridDAO protocol. By locking it and generating veATID tokens, ATID holders can capture the fee revenue that is generated by the system. This would further incentivize early adopters.