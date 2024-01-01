mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

ASVA | ASVA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

ASVA Quick Project Information

Asva Labs is a Metaverse innovation lab that aspires to build an Asvaverse ecosystem to integrate itself into the metaverse economy. The Asvaverse is building its flagship products to the metaverse like, The MetaLaunch- a multi-chain launchpad and an incubator that supports a promising projects raise capital , The Metaverse Marketplace - trade,launch and rent metaverse assets and Asva Gaming Guild to power the Play-To-Earn model in the gaming community.
You can find more information about ASVA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ASVA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ASVA (ASVA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ASVA on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ASVA or access MEXC ASVA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ASVA to gain higher income. Trade ASVA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenASVA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenASVA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply90,000,000
ASVA Price CalculatorHow to buy ASVA

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM