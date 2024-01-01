You can find more information about ASVA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Asva Labs is a Metaverse innovation lab that aspires to build an Asvaverse ecosystem to integrate itself into the metaverse economy. The Asvaverse is building its flagship products to the metaverse like, The MetaLaunch- a multi-chain launchpad and an incubator that supports a promising projects raise capital , The Metaverse Marketplace - trade,launch and rent metaverse assets and Asva Gaming Guild to power the Play-To-Earn model in the gaming community.