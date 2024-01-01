ASVA | ASVA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ASVA Quick Project Information
Asva Labs is a Metaverse innovation lab that aspires to build an Asvaverse ecosystem to integrate itself into the metaverse economy. The Asvaverse is building its flagship products to the metaverse like, The MetaLaunch- a multi-chain launchpad and an incubator that supports a promising projects raise capital , The Metaverse Marketplace - trade,launch and rent metaverse assets and Asva Gaming Guild to power the Play-To-Earn model in the gaming community.You can find more information about ASVA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ASVA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenASVA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenASVA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply90,000,000