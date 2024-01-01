ARTI | ARTI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ARTI Quick Project Information
ARTI Project is a global art innovation project. Famous artists and digital creators from each field participate to digitize artworks, decentralize ownership, transparency of transactions, flow of ownership, and popularize art based on NFT technology.You can find more information about ARTI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ARTI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ARTI (ARTI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ARTI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ARTI or access MEXC ARTI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ARTI to gain higher income. Trade ARTI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenARTI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenARTI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000