Pirate (ARRR) is a real privacy coin which takes financial privacy very seriously. PIRATE uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users' activity on the network. Interactions between peers are encrypted using zero knowledge, Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) which eliminate the information shared in typical pseudonyms transparent transaction.