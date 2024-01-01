Pirate Chain | ARRR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pirate Chain Quick Project Information
Pirate (ARRR) is a real privacy coin which takes financial privacy very seriously. PIRATE uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users' activity on the network. Interactions between peers are encrypted using zero knowledge, Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) which eliminate the information shared in typical pseudonyms transparent transaction.You can find more information about Pirate Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ARRR Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenARRR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenARRR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000