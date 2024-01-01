Apartment Token | APT1 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Metaverse provides new investment opportunities for those who want to invest in virtual real estate and purchase lands and houses in the virtual world, and through the real estate metaverse worldview, people purchase NFT cards, a real estate asset in the digital world, and receive rental income to create more diverse values. In the virtual world of MetaGround, real estate asset NFT cards classified as regional collections can be purchased directly or traded with buyers/sellers on the Marketplace. MetaGround NFT cards are graded including rarity. Users can upgrade their NFT cards either through items or a combination (redevelopment) of NFT cards to own the highest rated real estate in each region and earn profits accordingly.
In the Metaground metaverse world, which will be updated later, the higher grade real estate NFT card you have, the priority to purchase or mine lands is given, allowing you to build a building with the real estate NFT card in the metaverse world.You can find more information about Apartment Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
