Apartment Token Quick Project Information

Metaverse provides new investment opportunities for those who want to invest in virtual real estate and purchase lands and houses in the virtual world, and through the real estate metaverse worldview, people purchase NFT cards, a real estate asset in the digital world, and receive rental income to create more diverse values. In the virtual world of MetaGround, real estate asset NFT cards classified as regional collections can be purchased directly or traded with buyers/sellers on the Marketplace. MetaGround NFT cards are graded including rarity. Users can upgrade their NFT cards either through items or a combination (redevelopment) of NFT cards to own the highest rated real estate in each region and earn profits accordingly. In the Metaground metaverse world, which will be updated later, the higher grade real estate NFT card you have, the priority to purchase or mine lands is given, allowing you to build a building with the real estate NFT card in the metaverse world.
You can find more information about Apartment Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

APT1 Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Apartment Token (APT1) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade APT1 on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Apartment Token or access MEXC APT1 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Apartment Token to gain higher income. Trade APT1 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAPT1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAPT1
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000
