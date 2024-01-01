ANML | ANML Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ANML Quick Project Information
Animal Concerts is building the Next Generation of Live Events in the Metaverse. It is revolutionizing the music industry for fans and artists worldwide: delivering unique, physical concerts with A-list artists, collaborating on NFT drops, live streaming in the Metaverse, and tokenizing that entire experience. It has already worked with names like Busta Rhymes, Future, Alicia Keys, Billy Ray Cirus, and Snoop Dogg, and has many more big names in the pipeline.You can find more information about ANML history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ANML Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenANML
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenANML
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply12,500,000,000