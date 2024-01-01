Ampleforth | AMPL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ampleforth Quick Project Information
Ampleforth describes itself as smart commodity money. It is chain-agnostic and reportedly less-correlated to Bitcoin and other digital assets.You can find more information about Ampleforth history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AMPL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ampleforth (AMPL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AMPL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ampleforth or access MEXC AMPL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ampleforth to gain higher income. Trade AMPL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAMPL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAMPL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply395,345,189