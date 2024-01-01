You can find more information about DeHeroGame Amazing history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

$AMG is the governance token of DeHeroGame, an NFT TCG pioneering GameFi 2.0, and has a total supply of 100,000,000. $AMG demonstrates solid value growth by representing the prime glory and governing power among the game community. The diverse usage scenarios of $AMG include in-game NFT progression, monthly membership subscription, special event voucher, voting, and more. $AMG will not only be available on popular exchanges but be rewarded to advanced and loyal DeHeroGame players as well.