AMA Digital Asset Info

AMA Quick Project Information

Mrweb Finance provides financial solutions by developing secure and encrypted decentralized financial systems on the blockchain. The cold wallet is the first of its kind, allowing users to safely store cryptocurrency while also using Mastercard features on the same device.
You can find more information about AMA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AMA Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenAMA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAMA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-03-19
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.002 USDT
Max Supply100,000,000
